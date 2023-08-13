Indian PM urges nation to take part in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (August 13) urged citizens to participate in the central government's "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign. Taking to Twitter, which has now been rebranded to X, Modi asked citizens to change the profile photograph of their social media accounts to that of Tiranga (Indian Flag).

"In the spirit of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us," Modi said as his profile photograph changed to the national flag.

The Tiranga symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity. Every Indian has an emotional connect with the Tricolour and it inspires us to work harder to further national progress. I urge you all to take part in the #HarGharTiranga movement between 13th to 15th August.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 11, 2023 ×

"The Tiranga symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity. Every Indian has an emotional connect with the Tricolour and it inspires us to work harder to further nationl progress. I urge you all to take part in the #HarGharTiranga movement between 13th to 15th August. Upload your photos with the Tiranga here... https://harghartiranga.com," the prime minister added.

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was launched by the government last year to inspire citizens to hoist the national flag on their premises from August 13-15. On Friday, a Tiranga bike rally was organised in New Delhi wherein members of parliament (MPs) and ministers took part.

"The idea behind the campaign is to instil the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of people and reminisce the journey of India and those who have contributed towards creating this great nation. Last year, this campaign witnessed immense success wherein Crores of households hoisted the Tiranga in their homes physically and six Crore people uploaded selfies on the Har Ghar Tiranga website," according to a government statement.

