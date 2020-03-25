India lends a helping hand to Bangladesh, hands over 30,000 face masks

Indian has handed over 30,000 surgical masks and 15,000 head covering paraphernalia to Bangladesh in a bid to resolve the coronavirus crisis in South Asia.

The life-saving gear was given to Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Dr Ak Abdul Momen by Indian envoy Riva Ganguly Das today.

"As a friend and neighbour, India is ready to stand with Bangladesh in times of challenge. Working together, India, Bangladesh and other South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Countries can overcome the extraordinary situation created by the spread of COVID-19", Indian mission in Bangladesh expressed in a statement.

The statement further added, "The assistance is intended to support the efforts of Government of Bangladesh in tackling the spread of COVID-19" .

So far, India has extended help to various South Asian countries including the Maldives, Nepal, and Bhutan.

New Delhi dispatched over 5.5 tonnes of essential medicines and rapid response medical teams to the Maldives recently.

Additionally, India has promised to send over 75,000 tonnes wheat to Afghanistan in case they witness shortage in the coming weeks.

Earlier this month, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed a SAARC video conference to conjure a joint strategy which would solve the regional COVID-19 crisis.

In the meeting, India had proposed the establishment of a COVID-19 Emergency Fund.

Barring Pakistan, all South Asian countries have announced a contribution to the fund whose total corpus stands at USD 18.3 million.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India have shot up to 645, with the addition of 74 new cases registered today.