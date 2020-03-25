COVID-19 cases in India shoot up to 645; 74 new cases registered today

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India have shot up to 645, with the addition go 74 new cases registered today.

Currently, there are 591 active cases in the country, an addition of 70 from yesterday. Out of the total 645, 43 have recovered so far, out of whom three tested negative today.

So far, India has lost 11 people to the virus, with one death reported today.

25 states and union territories are currently affected throughout the country.

Starting today, a 21-day-long nationwide lockdown has been enforced to tackle the rising number of infections in the country.



Deserted roads in New India, India | AFP



The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi had said, “If developed countries with the best healthcare couldn’t effectively deal with the virus, how will we? Please stay at home and protect your loved ones, I request to you”, during a national briefing yesterday.

Maharashtra currently has the most number of cases with 122, out of which two have died, and one has recovered.

Kerala follows suit with 118 cases, with four cases of successful recoveries recorded and no deaths so far.

Today, Delhi recorded five new cases after a relative lull since the curfew was imposed in the city.

The states of Manipur, Mizoram, alongside the union territory of Puducherry have so far recorded the least number of cases: one each!

In the border territories of Jammu & Kashmir as well as Ladakh, the number of cases has been rising rapidly. The former has 11 cases now, and the latter accounts for 13 of the nationwide cases.

(With inputs from agencies)