Delhi records five new COVID-19 cases, total in NCT now at 35

The National Capital Territory of Delhi has recorded five new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today.

With the new addition, the total number of cases in Delhi now stand at 35.

"Five new cases in the last 24 hours in Delhi. Total 35 coronavirus cases so far in Delhi. We have to take steps to ensure that we do not step out of our houses. I request you to follow the lockdown seriously," Kejriwal said.

People across the country have been panicking since the lockdown was enforced yesterday. As part of this, the next 20 days will witness a complete shutdown of services in the country.

However, only essential and emergency services will function.

Kejriwal reassured the citizens that essential services will continue normally, with the government issuing passes to people involved in providing such services.

To make the procurement of passes easier, the Delhi government has set up a dedicated helpline which can be reached at 1031.

Additionally, the CM said that duty passes shall be given to people who are working in the sectors that provide essential services but do not possess formal government identification.

Shopkeepers that are involved in selling essential commodities will receive e-passes, that will primarily be meant for grocery shops, milk plant workers, and others.

"After getting the passes, they will be able to open their shops. The facility to apply online will be provided," the CM said.

As per official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are currently 512 active cases of coronavirus in the country. Out of these, 40 have been discharged, while nine have succumbed to the virus.

