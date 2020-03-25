First coronavirus case reported in Mizoram

Mizoram on Wednesday reported its first case of coronavirus after a pastor, who had returned from Amsterdam on March 22, tested positive for the deadly virus.

He is now in a isolation ward of Zoram Medical College of Mizoram.

His sample was tested at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in Guwahati, Assam, which declared it positive.

This information was shared by Northeast, Health Minister R Lalthangliana during a press conference in Aizawl today.

"The patient and his family have been put into quarantine facility in Zoram Medical College of Mizoram.His sample was tested at the Gauhati Medical College & Hospital in Guwahati, Assam, which declared it positive.," the minister said.

Eric Zomawia, the mission director of National Health Mission (NHM) here, also spoke on the same and said they found that pastor has fallen prey to coronavirus at 9:30 pm last night and was "immediately shifted to Zoram Medical College."