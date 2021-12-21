India: Kashmir's water bodies freeze as harshest cold period called 'Chilai Kalan' starts

The harshest period of cold, called 'Chilai Kalan' started today in India's Kashmir Valley. The temperatures have hit sub-zero in most of the parts of the region. Srinagar witnessed the coldest night at minus 6 degrees while Gulmarg at Minus 9.

For the unversed, the 40-day long 'Chillai Kalan' starts on December 21. It is followed by a 20-day long 'Chillai Khurd' and a 10-day-long 'Chilla Bachha' later.

The famous Drang waterfall next to Gulmarg has completely frozen due to minus temperatures. Hundreds of tourists are visiting the waterfall to see what we have seen in films mostly. The place is being called the winter wonderland.

"It is very beautiful. I haven't seen anything like this before. I always wanted to come to Kashmir and I wasn't expecting it to be so beautiful but it's breathtaking haven't seen a frozen waterfall before, I travel across the world but this is something very unique. You have to see this place as u r missing out on something great if you haven't," said Sindhu, a tourist.

The severity of the cold is such that many lakes, rivers, waterfalls and other water bodies have completely frozen across the Kashmir valley.

Ladakh has also been witnessing severe cold waves. Drass, one of the coldest places in the world, recorded a temperature at minus 19.7 degrees.

"I have come for the first time and it's very beautiful. I haven't seen anything like this and it's truly a wonderland. I have travelled many parts but this is surely the best. I am enjoying it with my daughter, it's her idea to bring me here," said Mrs Sethi, who is a tourist.

The Met has predicted that the weather will remain dry for the next one week in Kashmir Valley and there would be a further dip in the temperatures.