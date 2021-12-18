In pics: Northern India in grip of cold wave, more snowfall predicted

The India Meteorological Department on Saturday forecasted severe cold wave conditions across western and northern states, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, north Rajasthan till December 21.

A spokesperson for the IMD said that for the past three days, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions was prevailing over some parts of Northwestern India. "As of Saturday, night temperatures below are normal in these areas," he added.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, there will be a gradual drop in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius in most parts of northwest India.

He said that parts of Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh might experience severe cold waves.