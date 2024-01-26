India: Kashmir Valley’s longest dry spell breaks with fresh snowfall

Fresh snowfall in the higher reaches of India’s Kashmir Valley has broken one of the longest dry spells of around two months of this season. Most of the higher reaches including tourist spots like Gulmarg, Sonmarg and DoodhPathri received fresh snowfall.

Due to the fresh snowfall, the traffic department has closed the Mughal Road and Srinagar-Leh National Highway for traffic after the accumulation of snow.

WATCH | India: Climate change triggers dry spell in Kashmir, Gulmarg struggles with no snow The MeT Department of the Kashmir Valley said that snowfall started early morning in areas like Kupwara and Bandipora in North Kashmir, Shopian and Anantnag in South Kashmir along with Ganderbal and Budgam in Central Kashmir. The snowfall brought cheer among the locals of these places.

The MeT Department had predicted that light rain/snow would occur at a few higher reaches and partly to generally cloudy weather with light rain and snow at isolated higher reaches till the afternoon was expected today (Jan 26) and improvement thereafter.

“On January 27, partly to generally cloudy weather with possibility of light snow is expected at isolated higher reaches towards late evening. On January 28-29, generally, cloudy weather with possibility of light to moderate rain/snow was expected at many places. From January 30-31, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at many places. From February 1-3, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at many places,” said a MeT Official.

Kashmir Valley witnessed one of the longest dry spells in recent times which triggered the drying up of water resources across the valley. All the water bodies in the valley including river Jhelum were drying up due to no snow on higher reaches.

The local population across the valley had organised several special prayer meetings during the past two weeks, seeking divine intervention to end the dry spell in Kashmir.