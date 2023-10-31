India: Kashmir hosts 67th National School Games, over 2000 athletes participate

With peace returning to the Kashmir Valley, the Jammu and Kashmir government has been hosting several national and international events in various districts of the union territory. To add another feather to the cap, Srinagar is hosting the 67th National School Games with football and volleyball as the two primary sports.

Around 2000 athletes from all over the country are participating in the mega sporting event. With 28 states, eight union territories, and several SGFI-recognised boards participating, this event truly represents the diversity and inclusivity of India's sporting landscape.

''Kashmir held these games eight years ago and now we are hosting this again. There are two main sports that we are hosting, volleyball and football. For volleyball, it's under-17 while for football it's under-19 age groups for boys. More than 63 teams are participating, representing 34 units. 28 states and eight union territories are participating," said Waseem Raja, joint director, Youth Services Kashmir.

"This is the first time Kashmir is hosting indoor volleyball competitions which means we have improved infrastructure-wise. We are all ready to host national and international games."

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the 67th National School Games and said that the country is witnessing a resurgence in sports and a robust new sports culture. He also said that eminent sports persons are emerging from small villages & towns, and they have achieved excellence in international sporting events with their spectacular performances.

Athletes from different countries love the Kashmir Valley and say the weather in the valley is perfect for playing outdoor games. They say more and more events like the National Games should be held and players from every state should be called in to participate.

''The atmosphere here is nice and exactly like any other sports event. We like it here and everything has been done nicely. All arrangements have been done upto the mark. All sports activities should be held here. We appeal to the government that Kashmir should be made a permanent venue due to its good weather for many other sports activities," said Satvir Singh, Punjab.

J&K has ushered into a new sporting era as the government chalks development plans while building adequate sports infrastructure. It is also introducing sports as an integral part of the educational curriculum, increasing access to experts and providing opportunities to talents across the UT. By holding such sporting events in the Kashmir valley, athletes feel they are getting great exposure to play with athletes from various states.

“66 teams from across India are here which will give us a great exposure. It’s a great positive for the Kashmiri athletes. Even to watch these athletes play is so inspiring for us. It’s a big platform for us to showcase our talent, “ says Jasim, a local athlete.

The games will end on November 4.