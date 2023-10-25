Kashmir: The International Film Festival of Srinagar to showcase films from 16 countries 

After the revival of film shoots in the Kashmir Valley, where the government allowed more than 200 film-makers to shoot across the Union territory, Srinagar is hosting an International Film Festival where more than 30 films from around 16 countries will be showcased for the locals.

The International Film Festival of Srinagar (TIFFS) has brought many filmmakers from Bollywood, South Indian Film Industry and others on one platform. The festival provides a great opportunity for the film goers of the Valley to watch international cinema and interact with the filmmakers. There were more than 200 entries from 37 countries and the jury decided to keep 30 films for the screening from around 17 countries. The best films among them will be awarded. Countries like Argentina, Cuba, Russia and the UK are participating.

''All the cities across the world have their own film festivals, like the Cannes Film Festival, Toronto, Shanghai and Melbourne. We would have never known the city of Cannes if there was no film festival there. Film festivals give a new image to a city. It's seen as a sign of progression, and it's also seen as an art-welcoming place. The Jammu and Kashmir image needed to be changed and that's why we have started this festival here. I am extremely overwhelmed by the response from the people. All the people from the fraternity are here,'' said Rakesh Roshan Bhat, Festival Director, TIFFS.

Bollywood film director B Subhash who has directed blockbuster films like Dance Dance and Disco Dancer was the chief guest for the festival. He said that Kashmir has always been a favourite destination for filmmakers and the government needs to promote it further.

''When I was told that they are hosting a festival in Srinagar, I was very happy. It will benefit the valley a lot. All the films during the 60's,70's and 80's were shot in the Valley. Government should provide subsidies so that more film makers come here. I am seeing a great response. Last time I was here was in 84 and now Kashmir has become modern, and I will definitely promote it once again among the film makers,'' said B Subhash.

The local film makers and filmgoers have been coming in huge numbers to watch the films and interact with the film makers. They said that such events could inspire the younger generation towards the film world.

''In the last couple of years, we have been seeing a lot of theatre and film events. It's a great thing and it will also send across a message among the young generation. The youth get inspired by such events. And we would want more and more of such events in the Valley, '' said Shafiq Ahmad, Filmmaker.