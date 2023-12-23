India: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announces repeal of Hijab ban, fuels Congress-BJP feud

Chief Minister from the Indian state of Karnataka, K. Siddaramaiah, announced on Friday (Dec 22) the withdrawal of the controversial hijab ban order in the state's educational institutions, a decision that has now intensified the ongoing feud between the Congress-led government and its predecessor, the BJP.

Speaking at an inauguration event, Siddaramaiah took a swipe at the BJP, criticising their slogan of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' (Cooperation of all, Development of all). He accused the BJP of "sidelining" individuals who wore caps, burqas, and sported beards, questioning whether this was in line with their proclaimed commitment to inclusive development.

Addressing the crowd, Siddaramaiah said, "Your choices are yours, and my choices are mine. It's that simple." While responding to a query about hijab restrictions, he assured, "No restrictions. You can wear hijab. I have instructed that there will be no restriction from tomorrow onwards. You can wear and eat whatever you want. It's up to you."

Also Read | Indian embassy obtains consular access of 300 Indians grounded in France amid allegations of human trafficking

He also took the hijab row to social media where Siddaramaiah posted on X, denouncing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's catchphrase ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’ as "bogus." He accused the BJP of perpetuating division in society based on clothing and caste and asserted that he had ordered the withdrawal of the hijab ban.

Reacting to this, Karnataka state BJP chief Vijayendra Yediyurappa said, "CM Siddaramaiah's decision to withdraw the hijab ban in educational institutions raises concerns about the secular nature of our educational spaces."

"By allowing religious attire in educational institutions Siddaramaiah govt is promoting dividing young minds along religious lines, potentially hindering the inclusive learning environment. It's crucial to prioritise education over divisive practices and foster an environment where students can focus on academics without the influence of religious practices."

Controversial Hijab ban

The controversial ban, imposed by the BJP government in February last year, had faced significant opposition, with numerous students challenging the order in the Karnataka High Court. In March last year, the court upheld the ban, asserting that wearing a hijab was not an essential religious practice of Islam.

Watch | India's foreign currency inflow rises despite RBI intervention × The issue reached the Supreme Court in October 2022, resulting in a split verdict.

Justice Hemant Gupta, now retired, upheld the ban, stressing its role in promoting uniformity and a secular environment in classrooms. In contrast, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia set aside the orders, stating that the right to wear the hijab in classrooms was a matter of personal choice and a fundamental right.