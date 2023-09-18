India: J&K LG Sinha vows to avenge as anti-terror operation resumes for sixth day

The anti-terror operation in South Kashmir’s Kokernag area continued for the sixth consecutive day on Monday (Sept 18).

A top police officer said that one dead body was recovered from the operation site believed to be of the terrorist, whose identity is being ascertained.

Police suspect that the deceased is a terrorist based on the clothing patterns and other evidence. A DNA test is currently underway.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the house of Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Bhat who was killed in the operation, along with two Indian Army officers.

Speaking on the Kokernag anti-terrorist operation, he said, “Every drop of blood of our soldiers and innocent civilians will be avenged.”

''We have full faith in the bravery and courage of our army, police and Central Armed Police Forces. Our brave security personnel from J&K Police and the Army laid down their lives recently while fighting terrorism. Terrorists and their sympathizers will have to pay a very heavy price, '' Sinha said.

The Kokernag operation is turning out to be the longest anti-terrorist operation being conducted in Kashmir Valley in years. The Army and police have been using all necessary modern, next-gen equipment during this operation.

A joint command centre was established near the Gadole forest to monitor the whole operation and top Army Commanders including GOC Northern Command Lt General Upendra Dwivedi and DGP J&K Police Dilbagh Singh visited the operational area.

The Kokernag operation, which is being jointly carried out by elite commands and soldiers of the Rashtriya Rifles regiment, is the most high-tech operation in recent times.

They have been using quadcopters, drones, new generation and hexacopter, a drone with the capability of attacking and fixing the target, it has 10 kilometres radius of digital videography.

It has played a major role in this operation. This has helped them to bomb the suspected spots.

Besides para commandos, mountain warriors (mountaineers of high altitude warfare school ( HAWS ) and Special Operation Group of Jammu Kashmir forces ( SOG) have also been deployed.