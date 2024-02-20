India: Jayalalithaa's jewels to be handed over to Tamil Nadu, says Karnataka court

In the disproportionate assets case against the late J Jayalalithaa, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and others, a special court here ruled that 27 kg of gold and diamond jewelry would be turned over to the government of the neighboring state on March 6 and 7.

This will allow the assets' value to be unlocked and the Rs 100 crore fine imposed on Jayalalithaa to be collected. Considering that the late Jayalalithaa inherited them from her mother, the Court on Monday excluded the remaining 20 kg from sale or auction.

The XXXII Additional City Civil & Sessions court's Judge H A Mohan ordered last month that Jayalalithaa's valuables be turned over to the Tamil Nadu government.

The TN Government has stated that it will then take the appropriate measures to dispose of these gold and diamond jewelry.

All relevant evidence is currently at the Karnataka Treasury, under the court's control, as the Supreme Court ordered that the trial be held in that state.

The court had earlier held that the kin of Jayalalithaa were not entitled for the properties which are confiscated by the State. The Special CBI Court had thus rejected the petition filed by J Deepa and J Deepak, the niece and nephew of Jayalalithaa, respectively.

Ordering the transfer of the jewels to the Tamil Nadu Government, the Special Court judge had said, "Instead of auctioning the jewels, it is better to transfer the same to Tamil Nadu by handing over the same through the Department of Home, State of Tamil Nadu."

The Tamil Nadu Home Department was subsequently instructed by the Court to grant permission for "competent officials, preferably in the position of Secretary along with police to come and retrieve the jewels."

The Special Court had mandated in the same ruling that Karnataka be paid five crore rupees to cover the costs of the trial held in the State. The money will come from a fixed deposit in a Jayalalithaa-related account at the Chennai branch of the State Bank of India.

The disproportionate assets trial against Jayalalithaa, her former close aide V Sasikala, V N Sudhakaran, who is the disowned foster son of Jayalalithaa, and Sasikala's sister-in-law J Ilavarasi was conducted by the Special Court in Bengaluru, which convicted them nearly ten years ago.