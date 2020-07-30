More than 600kgs silver, 8300 books and more: J Jayalalithaa's movable items move to her memorial

With 32,721 movable items, the late AIADMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa is being called one of the most beloved and richest late politicians of India.

After the death, the state government took temporary control of her estate and possessions. The Tamil Nadu government will transfer the movable and immovable properties to the Puratchi Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalithaa Memorial Foundation for conversion of Veda Nilayam into a memorial.

Here is a list of few of the things the 'amma' of Tamil Nadu owned.