More than 600kgs silver, 8300 books and more: J Jayalalithaa's movable items move to her memorial

With 32,721 movable items, the  late AIADMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa is being called one of the most beloved and richest late politicians of India.

After the death, the state government took temporary control of her estate and possessions. The Tamil Nadu government will transfer the movable and immovable properties to the Puratchi Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalithaa Memorial Foundation for conversion of Veda Nilayam into a memorial.

Here is a list of few of the things the 'amma' of Tamil Nadu owned.

Gold

J. Jayalalithaa had 4.37Kgs of gold that was accounted for after her death.

Silver

She also possessed 601.4kg of silver.

Kitchen essentials

Her kitchen was reportedly very spacious and had 6514 kitchen utensils and 1055 pieces of cutlery.

Books

From  Rajaji's translation of the Mahabharata to Bernard Shaw, Sidney Sheldon, Danielle Steel and many more — she was an avid reader and possessed nearly 8,376 books.

Telephones

A woman with many tasks on her plate, she was constantly connected with her staff and friends and family. To stay connected she had 29 phones, including smartphones and landline telephones.

Apparel and furnishing cloth

A fan of furnishing, she had 10,438 pieces of apparel and furnishing cloth and 556 pieces of furniture.

