India: IT companies in Bengaluru lost over $28 million due to employees stuck in traffic jams

India's own Silicon Valley city Bengaluru is infamous for its dilapidated public transport system and shoddy infrastructure. Now, it has been revealed that the IT companies in the city lost over $28 million (Rs 225 crore) in a single day on August 30 as the employees remained stuck in traffic jams for over five hours.

Reportedly, the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) in a letter to state chief minister Basavaraj Bommai gave the estimate based on the flooding, caused by the monsoon rains which brought the city to a standstill.

“Flooding on ORR on August 30 has led to a loss of Rs 225 crore as staff were stuck on the road for more than 5 hours. Inadequate infrastructure on ORR has now reached a crisis level."

ORRCA further added that the traffic snarls were observed even as only 30 per cent of the total traffic on the ring road returned.

"Even though only 30 per cent of ORR population has returned to working from office, the collapse of the infrastructure has drawn global concern on the city of Bengaluru’s ability to handle further growth. Member companies have made a substantial investment on the ORR,” the letter read.

Remarking that the stretch granted employment to over a million people and contributed significantly to the economy, the body wrote, “It is estimated that over a half a million people are employed on the Outer Ring Road stretch, starting from Krishnarajapuram to the Central Silk Board area in Bengaluru. The 17 km stretch is also providing direct and indirect employment to over a million people and has a great contribution to the economy of the state.”

As reported by WION, India's major IT hub has been lashed by rains incessantly over the last week or so. Karnataka, the southern Indian state of which Bengaluru is a capital has received 820 mm of rainfall. This has affected 27 districts and 187 villages. As per Press Trust of India, nine mm rainfall has been recorded in a 24-hour span affecting 20 villages.

Consequently, the roads have flooded and vehicle owners are having to wade through murky waters. In some cases, people are using motor boats to travel from one place to another.

Earlier this week, a photo started doing the rounds of internet where a volunteer could be seen holding a catfish (locally known as Singhara) caught on the streets of the city.

For years, Bengaluru has remained a meme template for the netizens who quote fun of the city's nightmarish traffic jams.

(With inputs from agencies)



