Live Catfish caught on flooded road sums up situation in rain-hit Bengaluru

Bizarre things continue to happen across the world and India is no exception. Southern Indian city of Bengaluru, a major IT hub in the country, has been lashed by rains so much that the roads have flooded and vehicle owners are having to wade through murky waters. However, if photos and videos doing rounds on social media are to be believed, these murky waters have enough life in them to facilitate fishing. Good way to kill time when you are stuck in a traffic jam, eh?

Heavy rains have forced the government to press volunteers into action to help people. A photo doing rounds on social media is showing a volunteer holding a catfish (locally known as Singhara), while the other volunteer clicks a photo.

"Come to Bangalore. You get fresh catch in the middle of the road now!," reads the tweet posted by Twitter user Sameer Mohan. The photo has got thousands of likes. Some users have pointed out that the photo has been clicked in Bellandur in the city.

Come to Bangalore. You get fresh catch in the middle of the road now! pic.twitter.com/uIdTX5jIF7 — Sameer Mohan (@sleepyhead148) August 30, 2022 ×

"Bangalore taking ‘hook your customers’ to a whole new (sea) level," says another Twitter user.

"But hey Bangalore weather is awesome and so many food options," quips another user with Facepalm emojis

Karnataka, the southern Indian state of which Bengaluru is a capital has received 820 mm of rainfall. This has affected 27 districts and 187 villages. As per Press Trust of India, nine mm rainfall has been recorded in a 24-hour span affecting 20 villages.

