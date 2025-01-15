Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India is becoming a major maritime power and is being recognised as a reliable and responsible partner in the world.

Advertisment

Speaking after the commissioning of three naval warships here, Modi said India has always supported an open, secure, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

A destroyer, a frigate, and a submarine were commissioned together for the first time on Wednesday, he noted, adding that all the three are 'Made in India'.

The 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative has made the country strong and self-reliant, the prime minister said.

Advertisment

"We should become a global partner in securing the sea from drugs, weapons and terrorism and make it safe and prosperous. India is becoming a major maritime power and is being recognised as a reliable and responsible partner," he said.

The commissioning of three frontline naval combatants underscores India's unwavering commitment to building a robust and self-reliant defence sector. Watch LIVE from Mumbai. https://t.co/d1fy14qcrT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2025

Advertisment

In the Indian Ocean region, India has emerged as the "first responder", the prime minister noted.

Modi said India is going to play a major role in giving a direction to the global security, economy and geopolitical dynamics.

'It is important to protect the territorial waters, freedom of navigation, and secure trade supply lines and sea routes,' he said.

Modi further said India is working for development, and not expansionism.

He said 33 ships and seven submarines have been inducted into the Navy in the last 10 years.

India's defence production has crossed Rs 1.25 lakh crore and defence equipment have been exported to more than 100 countries, he added.

Earlier in the morning, Indian Navy warships INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer were commissioned at the Naval Dockyard here in the presence of PM Modi.

INS Nilgiri, the lead ship of the Project 17A stealth frigate class, represents a significant advancement over the Shivalik-class frigates.

Designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and built at the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), it incorporates advanced features for enhanced survivability, seakeeping and stealth, reflecting the next generation of indigenous frigates.

It features advanced stealth technology and reduced radar signatures. It is equipped with modern aviation facilities and can operate multiple helicopter types, including the newly inducted MH-60R.

INS Surat, the fourth and final vessel of the Project 15B stealth destroyer class, is a follow-on to the Kolkata-class destroyers.

It incorporates improvements in design and capability, making it a critical addition to the Navy's surface fleet.

Like INS Nilgiri, it has also been designed by the Warship Design Bureau and constructed at the MDL.

INS Vaghsheer is the sixth and final submarine under the Scorpene-class Project 75. It is a diesel-electric submarine designed for multiple roles, including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and intelligence gathering.

It features modular construction, enabling future upgrades such as air independent propulsion technology.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.

