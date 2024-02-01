India interim Budget: Nation has 'successfully navigated the global challenges', says FM Sitharaman

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday (Feb 1st) said the global situation is becoming more complex and challenging. Crediting wars and conflicts in different parts of the world, the Indian Union minister, while presenting the interim Budget, said that the new world order is emerging and India has successfully navigated the global challenges in fuel and fertiliser price spike.

Globally, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Israel-Hamas war have disrupted the supply chains and have also made a lasting impact on trade.

As per the World Economic Forum, in 2022, after the launch of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine, fuel and gas prices saw a drastic increase.

India's economic strength makes it an "attractive" business destination: Sitharaman

FM Sitharaman said that by strengthening its financial sector, India has helped make savings, credit, and investments more efficient in the nation.

She also said that India's economic strength has made it an attractive destination for business.

India's aim to bring down fiscal deficit on track "Our economic strength has made country an attractive destination for business and conference tourism".

During her pre-election Budget speech, which is technically a vote on account and popularly termed an interim Budget, Sitharaman also said "All forms of infrastructure are being built in record time."

"The government has also provided transparent, accountable, trust-based administration with a citizen-first approach," she added.

Sitharaman said that in the two terms of the BJP government, "The Indian economy has witnessed profound positive transformation in the last 10 years."

She said that the people of India are looking ahead to the future with hope and optimism.

"In the second term, our government doubled down on its responsibilities to build a prosperous country with comprehensive development of all people and all regions. Our government strengthened its mantra to 'sabka saath sabka vikas sabka vishwas'."