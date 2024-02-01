India interim Budget: Govt. to expand EV infra and develop more entrepreneurship opportunities

India's Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday (Feb 1) morning, delivered the final budget under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second tenure. During the speech, Sitharaman touched upon the burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) market and remained bullish on it.

The minister said the main emphasis will be on creating a robust manufacturing and charging ecosystem.

"The government will expand and strengthen the electric vehicle ecosystem by supporting manufacturing and charging infrastructure," said Sitharaman.

She added the government will provide entrepreneurship opportunities to give a fillip to the sector.

"Entrepreneurship opportunities to a large number of vendors for supply and installation, employment opportunities for youth with technical skills in manufacturing, installation and maintenance."