India: Income Tax Department searches BBC offices in Delhi, Mumbai; phones seized: Reports

The Income Tax Department conducted a survey at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) office in Delhi and Mumbai as part of a tax evasion probe, officials said, PTI reported.

Around 11:20 am the department team reached the office in Delhi. A source told WION that the survey is being conducted at several locations. The offices are sealed for the duration of the survey.

The officials have claimed that the department is only looking at documents related to its business operations and those related to the Indian Amy, as it only covers the business premises of the company and will not raid the residences or any other locations of its directors or promoters.

As per media reports, a team of 60-70 personnel of the department is carrying out the survey and the employees have been asked to not use phones and has instructed everyone to not share details until the search is over.

Department officials said after the survey is over, the phones will be returned.

The sources asserted, "we needed some clarifications and for that our team is visiting BBC office and we are carrying out a survey. Our officers have gone to check account books, these are not searches."



The search comes days after the media outlet aired a two-part documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Soon after, the centre blocked multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts that shared links to the controversial documentary.

Opposition leaders and students have accused the ruling government of blatant censorship and organised public screenings of the documentary, even students clashed with college authorities.

(With inputs from agencies)