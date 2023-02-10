'Absolutely misconceived': Supreme Court of India dismisses plea seeking ban on BBC

The Supreme Court of India on February 10 dismissed the petition filed by Hindu Sena President Vishnu Gupta, seeking a ban on British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in the wake of the controversial documentary series titled: 'India: The Modi Question.' A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and M M Sundresh said that the petition filed by the Hindu Sena president was "absolutely misconcieved", the Hindu reported.

The petition claimed that the media outlet's documentary was surreptitiously intended to disturb the 'peace and national integrity' in the county which had led to "India's overall growth since 2014 under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi."

Pinky Anand, the senior advocate for the petitioner, highlighted that the government-blocked BBC documentary was timed to create 'anti-India propaganda' at a time when India's economic power was on the rise.

"Today you have a position, when you have an Indian as the British Prime Minister. India is rising as an economic power," she said.

The petitioner said, "Anti-India lobby and media, particularly the BBC, cannot digest the national growth and seem to be biased. A representation to the Home Ministry on January 27 has so far not yielded a response."

The Supreme Court said that there was no merit in the petition and rejected it.

(With inputs from agencies)