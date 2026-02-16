/India hosts AI Impact Summit 2026, PM Modi bats for 'progressive future': Who all are attending? What's lined up?

India is ready to host the AI Impact Summit at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (Feb 16) welcomed all world leaders, industry experts and other dignitaries who have arrived to participate in the event. It is the first international AI summit hosted in the Global South, showcasing New Delhi's ambition: to shape an AI future that is inclusive, responsible, and impactful.

In an 'X' post, the Prime Minister explained the theme of the summit "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya", meaning welfare for all, happiness for all, reflecting India's shared commitment to harnessing Artificial Intelligence for human-centric progress. Meanwhile, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport issued passenger for traffic congestion.



"Bringing the world together to discuss AI! Starting today, India hosts the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. I warmly welcome world leaders, captains of industry, innovators, policymakers, researchers and tech enthusiasts from across the world for this Summit. The theme of the Summit is Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya or welfare for all, happiness for all, reflecting our shared commitment to harnessing Artificial Intelligence for human-centric progress," PM Modi wrote on X.

The Prime Minister stressed that AI in the present time is transforming several sectors including healthcare, education, agriculture, governance and enterprise. He also highlighted that the AI Impact Summit will enrich global discourse on diverse aspects of AI, including innovation, collaboration, responsible use, and more. "AI today is transforming several sectors, including healthcare, education, agriculture, governance and enterprise. The AI Impact Summit will enrich global discourse on diverse aspects of AI, such as innovation, collaboration, responsible use and more. I am confident that the outcomes of the Summit will help shape a future that is progressive, innovative and opportunity-driven," the Prime Minister wrote on X. Thanking the 1.4 billion people of the country, PM Modi asserted that India stands at the forefront of AI and its strides reflect both ambition and responsibility.

Delhi Airport advisory

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport issued a passenger advisory, warning travellers of possible traffic congestion and delays to and from the airport, and advised using the metro for convenient access. In a post on X, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) advised passengers to plan their journeys in advance due to major events in the national capital that could disrupt road traffic. Passengers were advised to use the Delhi Metro to avoid inconvenience. The airport operator recommended the Magenta Line for access to Terminal 1 and the Airport Express Line for Terminals 2 and 3 or other available services to avoid inconvenience. "In view of major events in Delhi that may impact travel to and from the airport, travelers are advised to plan their journey accordingly and consider alternative public transport options," the advisory read.

Who all are attending the summit?

The full list of heads of state and government attending the summit are: UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Slovakia's President Peter Pellegrini, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, French President Emmanuel Macron, Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Bolivia's Vice President Edmand Lara Montano, Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Estonia's President Alar Karis, Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Guyana's Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Liechtenstein's Hereditary Prince Alois, Mauritius's Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic, Spain's President Pedro Sanchez, Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Seychelles' Vice President Sebastien Pillay, Switzerland's President Guy Parmelin, and the Netherlands' Prime Minister Dick Schoof.