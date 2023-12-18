India: High-level committee on 'One Nation, One Election' to assess progress

A high-level committee on "One Nation, One Election" under the former Indian president Ram Nath Kovind, as per reports, is slated to meet on Monday (Dec 18th).

The committee, as per reports, will review the progress made so far. This includes an appraisal of the responses by political parties on the idea of holding simultaneous polls in India.

The agenda

As per News agency PTI, the high-level committee will review progress. Quoting unnamed sources, the report states while no written agenda has been circulated for the "informal" meeting, political parties' responses could be discussed.

It held its inaugural meeting back in September, and a second meeting was held in October.

At the October meeting, members of the committee were informed that letters inviting suggestions on One Nation One Election had been sent to six national, 33 states and seven registered unrecognised parties.

The panel had later sent a reminder to the parties asking for their response.

Previously, the committee has also heard the views of the Law Commission of India on simultaneous polls in the country. The presentation was made by the law commission's Chairperson Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Professor (Dr) Anand Paliwal Member and Member Secretary Khetrabasi Biswal.

The law panel could be called again on the issue.

What is One Nation, One Election?

One Nation, One Election pertains to the idea that in India, elections to the lower house of Parliament - Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly polls could be held simultaneously across the nation. This includes the possibility that voting could be held around the same time.

In India, until 1967, this was the norm. However, when several state assemblies were dissolved prematurely in 1968-69, it lead to different polling cycles in those states.

Subsequently, in 1970, the-then Lok Sabha was dissolved a year ahead of schedule, and mid-elections were held in 1971.

In 1983, the Election Commission (EC) recommended going back to the exercise of simultaneous elections. However, till date, only polls in four states, namely Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, are held alongside the Lok Sabha elections.