India govt introduces new rules to label AI content on social media platforms. What are they?

The government of India has introduced a significant update to digital regulations, requiring social media platforms to mark AI-generated content clearly. This new law mandates that all AI-altered content, whether it’s images, videos, or audio, must be tagged with visible labels or embedded metadata that indicate its artificial origin. The objective is to help users easily distinguish between authentic and AI-modified content.

The draft amendments to the Information Technology Rules, 2021, were proposed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). They go beyond simple labeling to ensure that platforms employ automated tools capable of detecting and blocking illegal, misleading, or sexually exploitative AI content before it can go viral. In addition, if flagged as inappropriate, objectionable content must be removed within three hours.

What does the new rule include?

A clear AI label or embedded metadata on any AI-generated content, which cannot be removed or hidden.

For visuals, the label must cover at least 10% of the image; for audio and video, it should appear within the first 10% of the clip.

Social media platforms are required to prompt users to confirm whether the content they are uploading is AI-generated, and verify these claims using their own tools.

Automated systems must screen for illegal or misleading AI content and prevent its dissemination.

Users will receive quarterly reminders about penalties for violating these rules.