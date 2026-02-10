/Discord to verify age of all users from March: What changes for teens and adults

Discord has announced a major safety update that will change how people use the platform. Starting early March, all users worldwide will be required to verify their age to get full access to Discord.

Until age verification is completed, every account will be treated as a teen account by default. This means stricter content controls, limited communication features, and blocked access to adult or age-restricted spaces even for adult users.

What is changing for Discord users

According to the company, the move is aimed at ensuring that adult content is only visible to adults, while younger users are shown material suitable for their age group.

Teen-level access comes with tighter safety rules. These include restricted messaging options, limits on joining certain servers, and automatic blocking of adult content. Users will regain full access only after their age is verified.

Discord said most users will need to complete the process just once. After that, their account will automatically reflect the correct age group.

How Discord’s age verification will work

To verify age, users will be given a choice of methods. These include facial age estimation using a device camera, submitting a government-issued ID, or in some cases using both methods if additional confirmation is required.

The platform has also introduced a background age inference system. This system helps flag accounts that may need further checks before they are confirmed as adult or teen accounts.

Discord said more verification options will be added over time to make the process smoother for users across different regions.

Privacy concerns and data safety

The company has addressed privacy worries linked to age checks. Discord said facial scan videos remain on the user’s device and are not uploaded to its servers. ID documents, if submitted, are deleted quickly after age confirmation.

Discord also confirmed that age verification details will remain private. Other users on the platform will not be able to see someone’s age status.

The update comes as governments in several countries push social platforms to strengthen child safety rules online. According to reports cited by 9to5Mac, age checks have become a key focus for regulators reviewing social media and messaging apps.

Why Discord is making this move now

Discord said the goal is to create a safer environment for teens while allowing adults to continue using the platform without unnecessary restrictions once verified.

By making age verification mandatory, the company hopes to reduce accidental exposure to adult content and improve trust among parents, users and regulators.