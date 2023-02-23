India gives hope for future, proved it can solve major challenges, says Bill Gates

In his blog "Gates Notes", Microsoft cofounder and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation co-chair Bill Gates said India is the source of hope for the future and said that the country has solved big problems at once, at a time when multiple crises were being faced by the world.

Bill Gates, in his blog, said that he believes with the correct delivery channels and right innovations, the world is capable of progressing on a lot of major problems at once, even when the world is battling multiple crises and he receives responses like, "There isn't enough time or money to solve both at the same time."

In his blog, Gates said that all the responses were proved wrong by India. "There is no better proof than the remarkable progress that India has accomplished," said Gates.

"India as a whole gives me hope for the future. It's about to become the world's most populous country, which means you can't solve most problems there without solving them at scale. And yet, India has proven it can tackle big challenges. The country eradicated polio, lowered HIV transmission, reduced poverty, cut infant mortality, and increased access to sanitation and financial services," he said.

“India worked with experts and funders (including the Gates Foundation) to build factories and create large-scale delivery channels to distribute the vaccines. By 2021, 83 per cent of 1-year-olds had been inoculated against rotavirus, and these low-cost vaccines are now being used in other countries around the world,” Gates further wrote.

Speaking about providing funding to Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Gates said, "The Gates Foundation joined hands with India's public sector and CGIAR institutions to support the work of researchers at IARI. They found a new solution: chickpea varieties that have more than 10 per cent higher yields and are more drought-resistant. One variety is already available to farmers, and others are currently developing at the institute. As a result, India is better prepared to keep feeding its people and supporting its farmers even in a warming world. It's no exaggeration to say that India's agricultural future is growing right now in a field in Pusa."

"One of the reasons why challenges like climate, hunger, and health seem insurmountable is that we don't yet have all the tools to solve them. But I'm optimistic that one day soon we will, thanks in part to innovators like researchers at IARI," he stated.

