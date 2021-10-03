India, Germany on same page over Afghanistan, says envoy Walter J Lindner

At an event held to mark the 31st anniversary of reunification, the Germany’s Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner said on Sunday that both Berlin and New Delhi are very much on the same page on issues concerning Afghanistan. The diplomat also said the two countries will see closer cooperation in this regard.

Lindner said, "India is a very big actor there (Afghanistan)... Involved in a lot of developmental projects and Germany has been very active (there) for the last 20 years. So, we both share pretty much the same principles."

The envoy unveiled a symbolic painting on a large wall at the iconic Sheila Theatre in Paharganj, which depicted the friendship between India and Germany.

31 years ago, GER became reunited, courageous people teared down Berlin Wall. Today, as COVID makes large celebrations still impossible, we unveiled symbolic street-art painting of IND-GER friendship on this wall in middle of Delhi. Thanks to @delhistreetart! Happy 3rd of Oct! pic.twitter.com/hRBZ5KM68E — Walter J. Lindner (@AmbLindnerIndia) October 3, 2021 ×

Economy, student exchange, green energy, environmental protection, science and technology, and artificial intelligence will be some of the key areas of the India-Germany partnership ahead, the diplomat said.

Answering a query related to the India-UK row over COVID-19 vaccine certification, Lindner said, "I don't know exactly what the specifications are... Why the UK is not recognising the app from India. Weeks ago, we recognised Covishield. I myself have been vaccinated with Covishield. So, those who have been administered Covishield do not need to undergo quarantine (in Germany) or face any other restrictions."

