India: Fresh violence breaks out in restive Manipur, three killed

A fresh violence broke out in India’s northeastern Manipur state in which three people were killed during heavy gunfire.

The police found three bodies from Kuki Thowai village in Ukhrul district, which has been relatively peaceful ever since ethnic strife engulfed the state in May.

The deceased ages have been determined as anywhere between 24 years and 35 years, and their bodies were found by the police while carrying out a thorough search in the surrounding villages and forest areas.

According to the police, the three persons bore injury marks which were made using sharp knives and their limbs were also chopped off.

Deceased were guarding village

Giving details of the deceased, Ukhrul’s top police officer Ningshem Vashum told the Indian Express newspaper that the three were village guards tasked with guarding the village.

“The incident is related to the ongoing ethnic problem in the state. Some armed miscreants entered the village and these three people who were guarding the village were shot. The firing has stopped in the area and security forces comprising the Army and police have moved into the area,” Vashum said.

The violence erupted on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The Indian laws provide reservations in some government jobs, college admissions and electoral seats for communities under the ST category as a form of affirmative action to tackle historical structural inequality and discrimination.

Over 100 dead in the violence

The Kuki community has opposed the Meitei community’s inclusion in the list, fearing opportunity and job loss due to the group’s demographically and politically advantageous position.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley.

Tribals – Nagas and Kukis – constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

More than 120 people have died and over 3,000 were injured in the violence.

Around 40,000 central security personnel, besides the Manipur Police, have been deployed to control the violence and bring back normality in the state.

