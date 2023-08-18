Extradition of Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana a 'pending matter': US

The US State Department said on Thursday (August 17) that the Joe Biden administration was committed to confronting terrorism across the world and continues to call for those involved in the 26/11 attack in India's Mumbai which saw 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists storm buildings, killing more than 160 people, including six Americans, in a 60-hour siege.

Addressing a press briefing, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said that the extradition process of terror accused Tahawwur Rana is a pending matter. "So this...as you so note, is a pending extradition matter. And so, given the fact that it is pending, I don't have any specific comment to offer...I'm just not going to comment on a pending extradition matter. I'm sure the Department of Justice can outline the specific steps that are required in an extradition matter," Patel added.

Tahawwur Rana challenges extradition to India

In June this year, Rana filed a plea challenging the US order for his extradition to India. His lawyers argued that the extradition would violate the United States-India extradition treaty in multiple aspects.

The lawyers argued that extradition is therefore barred under Article 6(1) of the Treaty, which declares that "[e]xtradition shall not be granted when the person sought has been convicted or acquitted in the Requested State for the offence for which extradition is requested."

Who is Rana?

Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian businessman, is said to be linked with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and was arrested in the US for his involvement in the Mumbai terror attack. Rana is a physician by profession and served as a captain-general duty practitioner in the Pakistan Army medical corps.

Rana's arrest in the US was made at India's request as per the 1997 Extradition Treaty between the two countries. In 2011, he was convicted in Chicago of providing material support to the LeT, which planned the Mumbai terror attacks.

