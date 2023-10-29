India: Four dead, dozens injured after train accident in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram

Four passengers were killed while at least 40 people were reported injured after two trains collided in Andhra Pradesh state's Vizianagaram, about 672 km east of state capital Hyderabad and over 1,700 km south of New Delhi, on Sunday (Oct 29).

The 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger collided with the 08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger train.

The railway officials said that the collision led to the derailment of the three coaches of the Vishakhapatnam-Rayagada train.

"Bogies derailed after a train travelling along with passengers from Vizianagaram to Raigad hit a passenger train travelling on the same route from Visakapatnam to Palasa," East Central Railway CPRO said.

"Injuries reported but figures yet to be known. Two trains were involved in the accident. The rescue and restoration process is on," the railway official added.

Immediate relief measures to be ensured: Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy issued orders to take immediate relief measures and directed the dispatch of ambulances from Visakhapatnam and the nearest districts of Vizianagaram to the scene.

The Chief Minister also ordered the railway authorities to coordinate with other government departments, including health, police and revenue to ensure that the injured receive prompt medical services.

This incident in Andhra Pradesh occurs months after a deadly accident in the neighbouring Odisha state was caused after the Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary freight train at Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore. At least 288 people were killed and over 1,100 people were injured in the accident.

