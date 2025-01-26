The first death in Maharashtra linked to Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) has been reported as cases of the rare neurological disorder continue to rise in Pune.

First fatality from Guillain-Barre Syndrome in the state

Maharashtra has witnessed its first fatality due to Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), with a Pune resident succumbing to the illness. The victim, a Chartered Accountant from the DSK Vishwa locality in Pune, had been experiencing diarrhoea for several days before visiting his native Solapur district. After feeling weak, he sought treatment at a private hospital in Solapur, where doctors diagnosed him with GBS. Despite showing signs of improvement and being transferred out of the ICU, the patient later developed breathing complications and passed away on Saturday.

Pune has emerged as the epicentre of the ongoing GBS outbreak, with 73 confirmed cases. Of these, 14 are in critical condition and are on ventilators. The situation is alarming, with nine new suspected cases reported just on Saturday. Local authorities have heightened their vigilance, and the Pune Municipal Corporation is closely monitoring the situation.

Understanding Guillain-Barre Syndrome

Guillain-Barre Syndrome is an autoimmune disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves, leading to sudden weakness, numbness, and in severe cases, paralysis. Common symptoms include diarrhoea, stomach pain, fever and nausea. Early diagnosis is crucial for preventing life-threatening complications, such as respiratory failure.

Authorities respond to the growing outbreak

In response to the spike in cases, the Union Health Ministry has sent a specialised team to Pune. Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar noted that water contamination could be a possible source of the infection. As part of the state’s response, GBS has now been included in the Mahatma Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana, a health insurance scheme aimed at providing care for those affected by the disorder.

