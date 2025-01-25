Ibrahim Yucel, a Turkish man battling a 26-year-old smoking addiction has gained attention for an unconventional approach to quitting cigarettes.

Advertisment

Yucel, who reportedly smoked two packs a day for over two decades built a helmet-shaped metal cage to prevent himself from smoking. The unique utensil resembles a birdcage, which locks his head inside. Yucel then gives the keys to his wife to ensure he is not able to unlock the cage himself.

The story surfaced around 11 years ago and was widely shared after images and videos of Yucel wearing the cage went viral. Recently a user on X reposted the pictures of the incident, which has again reignited the curisoity among the netizens.

This gentleman, Ibrahim Yucel, a Turkish man who was 42 years old at the time of the events, decided in 2013 to have his head locked in a cage with the intention of quitting smoking; his wife was the only one who had the keys and she only opened it during meals. pic.twitter.com/1LupljbfYp — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) November 7, 2024

Advertisment

According to a report by NDTV, the drastic measure was his way of curbing the urge to smoke after several failed attempts to quit, including during significant moments like his children’s birthdays and wedding anniversaries.

However, it remains unclear whether Yucel ultimately succeeded in overcoming his addiction through this method or not.

Smoking a global public health problem

Advertisment

Smoking continues to be a global public health problem. A report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed that tobacco use causes over 8 million deaths annually, with a significant proportion occurring in low and middle income countries.

Report also claimed that second-hand smoke also possessed severe health risks, contributing to 1.2 million deaths each year.

Children are particularly vulnerable, with nearly half exposed to tobacco smoke worldwide. This exposure results in an estimated 65,000 childhood deaths annually and increases the risk of long-term health complications.

Additionally, smoking during pregnancy can lead to lifelong health issues for newborns.

Yucel’s extreme approach highlights the difficulty many smokers face in quitting. Despite various cessation methods available, nicotine addiction remains challenging to overcome, often requiring significant personal commitment and support.