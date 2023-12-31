LIVE TV
India: Fire incident in Maharashtra’s glove factory claims six lives

Maharashtra, IndiaEdited By: Vikrant SinghUpdated: Dec 31, 2023, 08:39 AM IST


Fire department at the glove factory in Maharashtra. | Image:ANI Photograph:(Agencies)

A major fire incident at a hand glove factory in India’s western state of Maharashtra claimed at least six lives on Sunday, while injuring many others.

The fire department officials said the fire erupted at 2:15 am IST in the factory located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s Waluj MIDC area.

"We received a call at 2:15 a.m. When we reached the incident site, the entire factory was on fire. Locals informed us that six people were trapped inside. Our officers entered and the bodies of six people have been recovered," Mohan Mungse, a fire officer, was quoted as saying by ANI.

He added that extinguishing work was still in progress.

According to media reports, over a dozen people were sleeping inside the factory when the fire broke out. While some managed to escape, at least five to six people remained trapped inside.

Later, the fire department officials confirmed that the six people had lost their lives.

"10-15 workers were sleeping inside the building when the fire broke out. Some managed to escape, but at least five were trapped inside," one of the workers told ANI.

It was not clear what caused the fire incident. 

Authorities said dousing operations were still continuing

(With inputs from agencies)

