India: Fire incident in Maharashtra’s glove factory claims six lives

A major fire incident at a hand glove factory in India’s western state of Maharashtra claimed at least six lives on Sunday, while injuring many others.

The fire department officials said the fire erupted at 2:15 am IST in the factory located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s Waluj MIDC area.

"We received a call at 2:15 a.m. When we reached the incident site, the entire factory was on fire. Locals informed us that six people were trapped inside. Our officers entered and the bodies of six people have been recovered," Mohan Mungse, a fire officer, was quoted as saying by ANI.

#WATCH | Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in a factory in the Waluj MIDC area. Operations to douse the fire are underway. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/mY9ChJv8n8 — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2023 ×

He added that extinguishing work was still in progress.