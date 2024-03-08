India: Father arrested for brutally killing son with knife, a day before wedding

A tragic incident in South Delhi unfolded as the father of a 29-year-old gym owner Gaurav Singhal brutally murdered his son with sharp-edged knife, just hours before the son's wedding. The incident took place hours before the procession was set to depart, media reports said citing authorities.

Singhal was fatally stabbed multiple times. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in the early hours of Wednesday however he succumbed to his injuries. “During the probe, it came to light that the father and son did not have a cordial relationship. The accused has also told the Police that he has no regrets and he should have done it earlier. Further probe underway,” ANI news agency said quoting Delhi Police.

The entire incident came to light when investigators discovered a chilling scene at the crime scene, There was reportedly a trail of blood leading to the room where Gaurav's lifeless body was found. This evidence suggested that there was an attempt to conceal the crime by dragging the body into the room.

Later, when authorities delved into the tumultuous relationship between father and son, they uncovered a history of discord. According to the police, the accused showed no remorse. The killed son's father stated that he should have killed his son sooner.

The investigation took a more complex turn as police discovered multiple shoe marks of various sizes. The marks were in and around the crime scene. This pointed at the indications that there was a potential involvement of more than one perpetrator in carrying out the crime. The investigation is continuing as authorities are trying to piece together the events leading to this tragic incident.

Media reports quoting an anonymous police officer familiar with the case, said that the initial inquiries revealed that Gaurav had resisted the idea of marriage. It was contrary to his family's wishes.

“Through local enquiry, we have learnt that Singhal was in love with another woman and wanted to marry her. His family did not approve of his relationship. We have learnt that Singhal and his father often had altercations over that issue,” the unknown officer reportedly said.

As per police, the arrest of Ranglal, father of Gaurav, took place from Jaipur city in Rajasthan state. Three other individuals in the incident are currently evading authorities.

Senior police official Ankit Chauhan reportedly stated that Ranglal absconded from the residence with jewelry valued at Rs 50 lakh (nearly $60k) and Rs 15 lakh (nearly $18k) in cash. It is suspected that an altercation between Gaurav and Ranglal ensued, resulting in Gaurav slapping his father.

In retaliation, Ranglal, accompanied by three accomplices, allegedly killed Gaurav and fled with the cash and valuables, only to be arrested later.