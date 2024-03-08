BJP, BJD strike seat-sharing deal for Lok Sabha elections: Reports

In the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) potential reunion after 15 years, the BJP is poised to secure a larger portion of seats in the upcoming general elections of 2024, while the BJD is set to receive a major share in the assembly polls, media reports said. People familiar with the discussions pointed out that agreement between the two parties suggested that the BJP may contest 14 Lok Sabha seats, with the BJD contesting seven, while in the 147-member assembly, the BJD could contest 100 seats and the BJP 47.

This comes after reports indicated that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, is all set to join hands with the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), a political party in India and active in the state of Odisha. It was founded in 1997 by Naveen Patnaik, the son of former Chief Minister of Odisha Biju Patnaik, after he split from the Janata Dal. The party is named after Biju Patnaik, who was a prominent leader in Odisha.

The BJD, led by CM Naveen Patnaik, has apparently concluded discussions on seat-sharing. Media reports citing people familiar with the matter suggested that the formal announcement of this alliance is expected on Saturday (Mar 9).

This will be followed by the revelation of the seat-sharing arrangement in the upcoming week. BJD holds significant sway in the state, which contributes 21 members to the Lower House of Parliament.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJD secured 112 assembly seats to form the government in Odisha. On the other hand, BJP won 23 seats, a notable increase from its 2014 tally. In the Lok Sabha elections, the BJD won 12 seats, the BJP secured eight, and the Congress clinched one.

The alliance is seen as a strategic move by the BJD to consolidate its position and thwart any potential challenge to Naveen Patnaik's bid for a sixth term as Chief Minister.

With 21 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Odisha, the BJP views this alliance as crucial in its pursuit of achieving over 400 seats for the NDA in the upcoming polls.

Efforts to formalise the alliance reportedly involved key figures from both parties, including PM Modi's principal secretary PK Mishra and BJD's VK Pandian, with discussions and backchannel negotiations taking place in Delhi and Odisha.