India extends ban on Jamaat-e-Islami by five years

India's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday (Feb 27) extended ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir by five years. The extension in ban would come into effect immediately. The ministry, headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has called Jamaat-e-Islami an 'unlawful association' under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967.

"Pursuing PM @narendramodi Ji's policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and separatism the government has extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir for five years. The organisation is found continuing its activities against the security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation. The outfit was first declared an 'Unlawful Association' on 28 February 2019. Anyone threatening the security of the nation will face ruthless measures," said his post.

"The Central Government, having regard to the above circumstances, is of firm opinion that it is necessary to declare the Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir (JeI) as an 'unlawful association' with immediate effect, and accordingly, in exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to sub-section (3) of section 3 of the said Act, the Central Government hereby directs that this notification shall, subject to any order that may be made under section 4 of the said Act, have effect for a period of five years from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette," the fresh notification mentions.