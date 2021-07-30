India extends ban on international flights till August 31

The Indian government has extended the ban on international flights till August 31.

The earlier announcement said that the ban on international commercial flights to and from India was ending on July 31.

However, the ban on scheduled overseas flights was to end on 30 July following a 16-months-gap.

The DGCA circular read, "International scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis".

As per the civil aviation watchdog, cargo flights and flights under the bilateral air bubble pacts with select countries will continue to operate.

More details are awaited.