India expects Turkey to ‘urge Pakistan to end support for terrorism’, says Celebi matter discussed with Turkish Embassy

Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday (May 22) said that India expects Turkey to strongly urge Pakistan to end support for terrorism. It added that the Celebi matter has been discussed with the Turkish embassy.

A week earlier, on May 15, the Indian government revoked the security clearance of Celebi Airport Services, a Turkish firm that handles a large part of the services at nine major airports in India, over concerns regarding national security. The move came in response to Turkey’s alleged support for Pakistan during the India-Pakistan conflict over the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

“We expect Turkey to strongly urge Pakistan to end its support to cross-border terrorism and take credible and verifiable actions against the terror ecosystem it has harboured for decades. Relations are built on the basis of sensitivities to each other’s concerns,” Jaiswal said during the MEA briefing on Thusday (May 22).

Also read | #BoycottTurkey trends amid controversy over Turkey's political and economic actions

He added, “Celebi matter has been discussed with the Turkish Embassy here. But I understand that this particular decision was taken by the Civil Aviation Security.”

In the recent months, there has been a growing proximity between Turkey and Pakistan in terms of strategic defence ties. The Turkish government, along with supplying military hardware, has also conducted military training for the Pakistani army.

Also read |Turkey under fire for siding with Pakistan, Indian govt revokes security clearance for Turkey's Celebi Airport Services

India-China talks on cross-border terrorism

The MEA also announced talks between National Security Advisor (NSA) and Chinese Foreign Minister and Special Representative on Boundary Issue Wang Yi on May 10.

“NSA conveyed India’s resolute stance against cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan. The Chinese side is well aware that mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity remain the basis of India-China relations,” the MEA spokesperson said.