India: Ex-Jadavpur University student arrested after tragic death of undergraduate

A former student of Jadavpur University in India's West Bengal, who had been residing in the main hostel, has been apprehended on charges of being involved in the ragging of Swapnadip Kundu, an 18-year-old undergraduate student who tragically fell to death from the second-floor balcony of the main hostel building. Police are now investigating the case as a suspected suicide.

The ex-student identified as Sourabh Chowdhury, who completed his MSc in Mathematics in 2022, was taken into custody following an FIR lodged against him by Swapnadip's father.

Ramprasad Kundu, in his police complaint, named several residents of the hostel, including Chowdhury, as allegedly responsible for his son's tragic demise. Consequently, a case under section 302/34 IPC has been initiated, a police officer reportedly said.

Swapnadip Kundu, a native of Bagula in Nadia district, fell from the second-floor balcony of the main hostel building around 11.45 pm on Wednesday.

Despite being rushed to a hospital, he succumbed to his injuries at 3.40 am on Thursday. Preliminary postmortem reports indicated severe head injuries and fractures to his left rib and pelvis due to the impact of the fall.

Governor's pledge, University response

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited Jadavpur University Hostel and expressed his commitment to ensuring justice for the unfortunate incident. He engaged with students and faculty members, acknowledging their concerns.

"I went to the hostel, I discussed with the students... and also the teachers, they want justice. Justice will be done. They presented before me some of the basic issues here. We'll address them... We'll do our best, we'll give them justice, and strong action will be taken..." he said.

Inquiry committee

Following the tragedy, a ten-member inquiry committee was dispatched to the Jadavpur University Hostel to investigate the circumstances surrounding the student's fall.

The authorities continue to investigate the incident to uncover the full details and reasons behind the tragic event.