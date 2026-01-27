Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /India-EU trade deal | From chocolates to wines to cars: Products that may get cheaper after trade pact. See the complete list

India-EU trade deal | From chocolates to wines to cars: Products that may get cheaper after trade pact. See the complete list

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Jan 27, 2026, 15:42 IST | Updated: Jan 27, 2026, 15:42 IST
India-EU trade deal | From chocolates to wines to cars: Products that may get cheaper after trade pact. See the complete list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with President of the European Council António Luís Santos da Costa, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

India and the EU on Tuesday (January 27) signed their largest-ever trade deal, cutting tariffs on 96.6% of EU exports and boosting trade, savings, and cooperation

A historic free trade agreement between India and the European Union is set to sharply cut import duties on nearly all European goods coming to India, making many products more affordable for Indian consumers across sectors such as agriculture, food, and automobiles. Under the deal, tariffs on about 96.6 per cent of EU exports to India will either be fully removed or significantly lowered. The agreement is expected to save European exporters up to €4 billion annually in customs duties.

Described as the biggest trade deal ever concluded by both sides, the agreement will bring down steep tariffs, currently ranging from 50 to 150 per cent, on items such as chocolate, wine, and cars to levels of zero to 20 per cent. The European Union said the deal comes at a critical moment, strengthening economic and strategic cooperation between the world’s two largest democracies amid global uncertainty and geopolitical strain.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

By cutting red tape and easing market access, the agreement aims to make cross-border trade faster, simpler, and more cost-effective, the EU said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announcing the signing on Tuesday (January 27), said the pact would unlock significant benefits for citizens and businesses in both India and Europe.

Calling it a model partnership between major global economies, Modi noted that the agreement covers economies accounting for roughly 25 per cent of global GDP and one-third of worldwide trade. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the pact as a historic achievement, calling it the “mother of all” trade agreements. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “This agreement will drive trade, investment, and innovation while strengthening our strategic relationship. It reflects our shared resolve to shape a stable, prosperous, and future-ready economic relationship.”

Trending Stories

Check the complete list below. What gets cheaper for Indians after India-EU deal

ProductCurrent tariffsFuture Tariffs
Machinery and electrical equipmentUp to 44%  0% for almost all products
Aircraft and spacecraft    Up to 11%  0% for almost all products
Optical, medical and surgical equipmentUp to 27,5%  0% for 90% of the products
Plastics

Up to 16,5%  

 

0% for almost all products
Pearls, precious stones and metals

Up to 22,5%  

 

0% for 20% of the products and tariff reduction for another 36% of the products
ChemicalsUp to 22%  0% for almost all products
Motor vehicles110%10% (quota of 250k)
Iron and steel   Up to 22%0% for almost all products
Pharmaceuticals   11%0% for almost all products
Wine   150%20% (premium range); 30% (medium range)
Spirits  Up to 150%40%
Beer  110%50%
Olive Oil, margarine and other vegetable oilsUp to 45%0%
Kiwis and pears33%10% in-quota
Fruit juices and non-alcoholic beerUp to 55%0%
Processed food (breads, pastries, biscuits, pasta, chocolate, pet food)Up to 50%0%
Sheep meat33%0%
Sausages and other meat preparationsUp to 110%50%

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

Share on twitter

Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

Trending Topics