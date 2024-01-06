India: Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena hands over cheque of $1.32 million for Ram Temple

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Saturday (Jan 6) handed over a cheque of 13,22,252 USD (Rs 11 crore) for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"On behalf of the people of Maharashtra and Shiv Sena, Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has given Rs 18 Crore for the Ram Temple. Today we have come here to hand over the cheque," state minister Uday Samant said.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai, after receiving the donation from the party, expressed happiness and said that the money had been transferred to the account.

"It is a matter of happiness that Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) MP Shrikant Shinde came here to hand over a cheque of Rs 11 crore on behalf of the people of Maharashtra. The amount has been transferred to the bank account," he said.

Former Maharashtra CM Thackeray says party to perform 'Maha Aarti' on consecration day

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that Shiv Sena would perform 'Maha Aarti' at the bank of the Godavari River in Nasik on the day of the Ram Temple consecration, which is Jan 22.

"The birth anniversary of Bala Saheb falls on January 23 but since the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Temple is going to be held on January 22, the Shiv Sena will perform a 'Maha Aarti' on that day at the bank of the Godavari River in Nasik," Thackeray said.

"We do not want to indulge in matter of who has got the invitation and who has not. When the conseration ceremony will be held in Ayodhya, at the same time, we will participate by offering prayers at the Kala Ram Temple in Nasik. On the same day, we will hold a party conference in Nasik itself," he added.