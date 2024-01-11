Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hits Afghanistan; tremors felt in northern India, parts of Pakistan

Earthquake tremors were felt in the Indian capital and nearby areas, on Thursday (Jan 11). Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that a 6.0 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of the country.

The epicentre of the quake was located in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, said the PMD, in a post on X. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Earthquake in Afghanistan jolts northern India

What happened in Pakistan?