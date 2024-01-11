Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hits Afghanistan; tremors felt in northern India, parts of Pakistan
Story highlights
The epicentre of the quake was located in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department, in a post on X.
The epicentre of the quake was located in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department, in a post on X.
Earthquake tremors were felt in the Indian capital and nearby areas, on Thursday (Jan 11). Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that a 6.0 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of the country.
The epicentre of the quake was located in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, said the PMD, in a post on X. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
Earthquake in Afghanistan jolts northern India
"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 11-01-2024, 14:50:24 IST, Lat: 36.48 & Long: 70.45, Depth: 220 Km ,Location: Afghanistan," said India's National Center for Seismology, in a post on X.
Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 11-01-2024, 14:50:24 IST, Lat: 36.48 & Long: 70.45, Depth: 220 Km ,Location: Afghanistan for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/fN2hpmK3jO @KirenRijiju @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/q5pkBVscsW— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 11, 2024
The tremor caused panic among people, with many in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) reported shaking of furniture.
#WATCH | Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on Richter scale hits Afghanistan, tremors felt in North India.— ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024
(Visuals from Poonch, J&K) pic.twitter.com/kMTT2XxYQ7
What happened in Pakistan?
According to Dawn newspaper, tremors were felt in the Pakistani cities of Islamabad Lahore and its surrounding areas, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The epicentre of the earthquake was said to be Afghanistan's Hindu Kush Region and it took place around 14:20 (PST), said the PMD.
An earthquake originated on 11-01-2024 at 14:20 PST— Pak Met Department محکمہ موسمیات (@pmdgov) January 11, 2024
Mag: 6.0
Depth: 213 km
Lat: 36.16 N
Long: 70.63 E
Epicenter: Hindu Kush Region Afghanistan #Earthquakes
This is a developing story...More to follow.