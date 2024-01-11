LIVE TV
Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hits Afghanistan; tremors felt in northern India, parts of Pakistan

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Nishtha BadgamiaUpdated: Jan 11, 2024, 04:17 PM IST
Representative Image. Photograph:(Others)

The epicentre of the quake was located in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department, in a post on X.

Earthquake tremors were felt in the Indian capital and nearby areas, on Thursday (Jan 11). Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that a 6.0 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of the country.

The epicentre of the quake was located in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, said the PMD, in a post on X. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. 

Earthquake in Afghanistan jolts northern India

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 11-01-2024, 14:50:24 IST, Lat: 36.48 & Long: 70.45, Depth: 220 Km ,Location:  Afghanistan," said India's National Center for Seismology, in a post on X. 

The tremor caused panic among people, with many in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) reported shaking of furniture. 

What happened in Pakistan?

According to Dawn newspaper, tremors were felt in the Pakistani cities of Islamabad Lahore and its surrounding areas, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The epicentre of the earthquake was said to be Afghanistan's Hindu Kush Region and it took place around 14:20 (PST), said the PMD.

This is a developing story...More to follow.

