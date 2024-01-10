Afghanistan: Taliban detain and lash young girls for violating hijab rules

Taliban regime in Afghanistan reportedly detained and lashed girls as young as 16 for violating hijab rules. The arrests have reportedly been made across the Afghan capital, Kabul, in the past week. A senior Taliban spokesperson told CBS News on Monday about the arrests and confirmed that this looked like a move by the Taliban to limit women's rights.

Khaama Press reported Tuesday that after the girls were detained by the authorities of the Ministry of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice on charges of "ban hijab", a recent announcement was issued based on the observance of the hijab guidelines in the eighteenth district of Kabul.

The announcement by the officials of the ministry was released after a meeting with the school principals in the eighteenth district of Kabul.

The report mentioned that the ministry detains girls who do not consider what is called by the Taliban as an Islamic dress code.

The announcement noted that the unacceptable clothing items are: 1) Skirts that are too short and above the knee, 2) Very small headscarves that do not cover the hair, and 3) Tight and prominent pants worn with short skirts.

As quoted by Khaama Press, Zabihullah Mujahid, who is the spokesperson for the Taliban administration, told the media that some girls who were commuting in the cities for "modelling" were detained. He added that they were released after a few hours.

While speaking to CBS News, Mujahid told reiterated on Monday that "a group of women who were involved in modelling to promote clothes were detained, advised in front of their family members, and released within hours. No woman was subject to imprisonment during this process."