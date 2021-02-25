India drafting rules for social media, web-content platforms

India is drafting rules to make social media companies compliant to erase controversial content and assist in investigations, reported Reuters.

New Delhi's planned "Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code" will come as social media companies are sparring with nations across the globe who want to bring in tighter controls over big tech firms.

Facebook faced a global backlash from publishers and politicians last week after blocking news feeds in Australia in a dispute with the government over revenue-sharing.

The latest draft rules - which would be legally enforcable -say companies should remove content as early as possible, but not later than 36 hours, after a government or legal order, say Reuters report.

They must also assist in investigations or other cyber security-related incidents within 72 hours of a request. Further, if a post depicts an individual in any sexual act or conduct, then companies must disable or remove such content within a day of receiving a complaint, the rules added.

A news report said that the rules will also give the government 'takedown powers' of news and other web-based content.

(With Reuters inputs)