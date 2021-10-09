India-Denmark strike four agreements, stress on 'Green strategic partnership'

India and Denmark on Saturday inked four agreements and decided to further co-operation in "Green strategic partnership for the Green transition". Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after his bilateral talks with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen said that that last year both the countries took a historic step to establish a `Green Strategic Partnership` which has been a fine example of our far-reaching approach towards the environment.

"This partnership is an example of how by collective effort and through technology, we can work for green growth while preserving the environment. Today we also reviewed the progress made under this partnership, and reiterated our commitment to increasing cooperation on climate change in the times to come," he said.

He noted that Denmark had become member of international Solar Alliance. He described this as a new dimension in India-Denmark friendship.

He also said that both countries took a decision today to expand the scope of cooperation, adding new dimensions to it and initiated a new partnership in the field of health.

"In order to increase the agricultural productivity and income of farmers in India, we have also decided to cooperate in agriculture related technology. Under this, work will be done on the technologies of many areas like food safety, cold chain, food processing, fertilizers, fisheries, aquaculture, we will also cooperate in areas such as Smart Water Resource Management, `Waste to Best`, and efficient supply chains," Modi further said adding that a new partnership in the health sector has also initiated.

PM Modi said he and Frederiksen held in-depth, useful discussions on many regional and global issues. PM Modi expressed his gratitude to Denmark for support India has been getting from them on various international fora.

Modi also expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to host the next India-Nordic Summit, and for inviting him to visit Denmark.

Thanking PM Modi for accepting her invitation to visit Denmark, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that he was an inspiration for the rest of the world for setting an ambitious target to provide clean water for over one million households and renewable energy.

