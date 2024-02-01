India: Delhi-NCR witnesses moderate rainfall; thunder, hailstorm expected

India's capital New Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR), encompassing areas such as Noida in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh state and parts of Gurugram in Haryana, experienced a bout of moderate rainfall early on Thursday (Feb 1), disrupting daily life and lifelines of several million.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert, forecasting continued thunderstorms in and around the capital.

The downpour resulted in road blockages and subsequent waterlogging, adding to the challenges faced by Delhiites amidst the harsh winter conditions.

Commuters also grappled with delays in train schedules attributed to the heavy rain showers. The IMD took to X to communicate the occurrence of a thunderstorm accompanied by light to moderate-intensity rain in various parts of Delhi and NCR.

Where all rainfall will occur in Delhi-NCR?

According to the Meteorological Department, a thunderstorm with moderate-intensity rainfall is anticipated over several locations in Delhi, including Narela, Alipur, Vivek Vihar, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Palam, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, and Mehrauli. In the NCR, areas like Loni Dehat, Hindon Air Force Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, and Greater Noida are expected to experience similar weather conditions.

Also watch | Delhi air pollution: Can artificial rain give respite? × The forecast extends to parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, with the IMD predicting the possibility of hailstorms and precipitation in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas of these states.

The weather outlook from AccuWeather indicates that the region might continue to receive showers until late Saturday, with temperatures potentially dropping to 9 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in the national capital region on Wednesday was 18.6 degrees Celsius, four degrees below the season's normal.

The IMD's broader forecast encompasses light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, and Delhi on February 1. Notably, the IMD assured that cold wave conditions are unlikely to prevail over any part of India in the coming five days.

Additionally, regions in the western Himalayas, including Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, have witnessed rain and snowfall.