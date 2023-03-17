India: Delhi govt asks officials to conduct screening for H3N2 influenza; Madhya Pradesh reports first case

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday (March 17) said that they have asked authorities to conduct early screening for the detection of cases of H3N2 influenza in the Indian capital. This comes after a number of states and cities across the country have been reporting a rise in the number of H3N2 influenza virus-related cases. Meanwhile, the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has also reported its first case of H3N2 influenza.

Delhi government issues an advisory

The Delhi health minister while addressing a press conference also said that they are issuing an advisory to keep a check on the spread of the virus but not many cases are being reported in the national capital. He noted, while the peak of seasonal influenza is over by March, a large number of cases continue to be reported in several parts of the country.

The Indian government has already issued a COVID-19 advisory for six states but Delhi is not on the list. “However, we are issuing an advisory to check the spread of influenza,” said the Delhi health minister. He also spoke about how instructions for “early screening to detect cases” have been issued to the authorities. He added, “There are not many cases in Delhi hospitals and we are closely monitoring the situation”.

“People who have had severe asthma or Covid are among those impacted the most by influenza. Extra precaution is needed for those aged above 65 and children below five years of age,” said Bharadwaj, as per PTI. The Delhi health minister also said that the city government has no plans to make masks mandatory but the focus is on precautionary measures like avoiding public places, washing hands, etc.

Madhya Pradesh reports its first H3N2 influenza case

The Indian state of Madhya Pradesh (MP) has detected its first case of H3N2 influenza where a young man aged between 20 to 25 years tested positive for the virus in the state capital Bhopal. Bhopal Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Prabhakar Tiwari told PTI, on Thursday that a resident of the Bairagarh area in Bhopal was tested on Wednesday and is asymptomatic now.

According to health department officials, he complained of a cough and cold, subsequently, his swab sample was sent for a lab test. However, even after he tested positive for the virus the patient was not admitted to any hospital and is currently recovering at home, reported PTI.

Maharashtra’s Pune reports two H3N2-related deaths

A 73-year-old man in Maharashtra’s city of Pune passed away on Thursday in a civic-run hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial town, said local health officials. The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation said that the man was suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and atrial fibrillation (an irregular and rapid heart rhythm which can contribute to blood clots) and had also tested positive for the H3N2 virus.

Another suspected casualty was a 67-year-old man who died on March 11 at a private hospital in Shivajinagar. “The patient complained of fever, cold and cough. He had pneumonitis. The deceased had comorbid conditions such as diabetes and hypertension,” said the PMC, on Wednesday.

“A total 352 patients are afflicted with the H3N2 virus so far. They are currently under treatment and all hospitals have been put on alert. H3N2 is not fatal. It can be cured through proper medical treatment. There is no need to panic,” said the Maharashtra Health minister Tanaji Sawant.

Meanwhile, the state's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday also held a review meeting of the health department at Mumbai’s Vidhan Bhavan to check the state’s preparedness amid reports of COVID-19 and H3N2 influenza cases. "If treated early, influenza can be cured. This should be known to everyone", said the CM and has also directed health officials to hold campaigns and make people aware of the viruses as well as ensure that they are following the necessary safety protocols