India: Delhi government cancels decision to extend winter break for schools till January 10; See details

Hours after extending the winter break to January 10, the Delhi government withdrew the order on Saturday in the national capital. Delhi's Department of Education clarified that they issued the order by mistake and will make a decision about the matter on Sunday morning.

In the reverted order, the Government of Delhi extended the winter break in all the government-aided and unaided recognised private schools of the national capital territory (NCT) till January 10, ANI reported. The administration decided in the light of "extreme cold waves and IMD's yellow alert" in the national capital.

However, in an update, the Directorate of Education mentioned that they will issue orders on winter vacation in due course. The update stated, "Order No.DE.23(3)/Sch.Br./2024/18 dated: January 6, 2024, regarding the extension of Winter Vacation stands withdrawn with immediate effect. Further orders in this regard may be issued in due course."

Cold Wave Tightens Grip Over Delhi

The dense fog continued to blanket the national capital on Sunday. The predicted daytime peak temperature will be 20 degrees Celsius, and the expected minimum temperature will be nine degrees Celsius.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said there may be a surge in temperature in Delhi and other parts of North India over the next two days. Moreover, western disturbances might bring light showers to the national capital on Tuesday. On Saturday, IMD officials said cold wave conditions will reduce on January 7.

Schools Closed In Noida

The district administration has ordered schools in Noida and Greater Noida to remain closed for students up to eighth grade till January 14 because of the dense fog and cold wave conditions.

Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar issued the order for all schools recognised by the state board, CBSE, ICSE, IB and others.

"In compliance with the instructions given by District Magistrate Maneesh Kumar Verma, due to the dense fog and extreme cold, all the board (CBSE/ICSE IB, UP Board and others) affiliated schools (from Class nursery to 8) running in the district Gautam Buddh Nagar, will observe holiday till January 14," the order stated, adding that all schools must follow its strictly.

West Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a drastic plunge in minimum temperatures in the last few days. In Gautam Buddh Nagar, the minimum temperature recorded was nine degrees Celsius on Saturday. According to the IMD forecast, the temperature will range between nine and 13 degrees Celsius over the next six days.

Furthermore, IMD has issued a cold wave alert for West Uttar Pradesh, including Gautam Buddh Nagar.