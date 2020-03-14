India declares coronavirus oubreak a 'notified disaster'

The Indian government on Saturday declared the COVID-19 outbreak as a "notified disaster"

In an official statement, the Centre said that the spread of coronavirus in India and the declaration of COVID-19 pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the government has decided to "treat it as a notified disaster for the purpose of providing assistance under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF)".

It added that under the SDRF, kin of the deceased will be given Rs 4 lakh as compensation. The infected patients would also be given the cost of hospitalisation as decided by the state government.



