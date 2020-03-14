Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

The world has been grappling with the outbreak of coronavirus for the past few days. It originated in Wuhan. Now, it has escaped the barriers of borders to reach at least 47 countries.

Thousands of cases have been reported worldwide. Let's have a look at the list of notable people diagnosed with the same.

British junior health minister Nadine Dorries

British junior health minister Nadine Dorries tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating. Her 84-year-old mother also tested positive.

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Liberal leader and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, recently returned to Canada from London and experienced flu-like symptoms. The prime minister, who has no symptoms, will also be in isolation for two weeks.

Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, both tested positive for coronavirus in Australia. Hanks said that he and Wilson, both 63, were tested in Australia, where he is working on a film, after they felt tired and achy with slight fevers.

Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert reportedly became the first player in the NBA to test positive for the virus, prompting the cancellation of the Utah Jazz game in Oklahoma City moments before tip-off.

Utah Jazz player

A second Utah Jazz player tested positive. Though the team did not disclose the player's identity, Donovan Mitchell thanked everyone who had reached out to him since hearing about his positive test.

Fabio Wajngarten

Fabio Wajngarten, communications secretary to Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, tested positive and is in quarantine. Wajngarten was part of a large Brazilian entourage, including cabinet ministers, that met with U.S. President Donald Trump and other senior U.S. officials at Mar-a-Lago less than a week earlier.

Peter Dutton

One of Australia's highest-profile ministers, Peter Dutton, who is in charge of home affairs, tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to hospital in the northeastern state of Queensland.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said, prompting the Premier League to announce an emergency meeting. Arsenal's first-team squad are set to self-isolate as a result of Arteta's status and the club's Hale End training center has been temporarily closed.

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea's players were in self-isolation after forward Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive.

Paulo Dybala

Argentine professional footballer Paulo Dybala tested positive.

Daniele Rugani

Italian professional footballer who plays as a centre back for Serie A club Juventus and the Italy national team, Daniele Rugani, tested positive for coronavirus.

Albin Ekdal

Albin Ekdal is a Swedish footballer. He is tested positive for coronavirus.

Omar Colley

Gambian professional footballer who plays as a defender for U.C. Sampdoria, Omar Colley, tested positive.

Manolo Gabbiadini

Italian professional footballer, Manolo Gabbiadini, tested positive.

